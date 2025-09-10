UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,102,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

LYV stock opened at $170.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.64 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average of $142.46.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

