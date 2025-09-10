UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.70 Million Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Veralto by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLTO. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

