UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 2,377 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,855 shares of company stock worth $1,477,344. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

