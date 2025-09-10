Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $205,000 in TPG Inc. $TPG

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 132.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 12,263.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 27.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of TPG to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $101,150.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,570.24. This trade represents a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $495.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.57 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,242.11%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

