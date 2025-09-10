UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1,072.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock opened at $165.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.91 and a 52-week high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

