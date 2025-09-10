Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Position Boosted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 70.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Loop Capital raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Arete Research raised Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $263.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.42. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.80 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.49 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

