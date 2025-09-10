Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $952,000 Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,406 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,758,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of WYNN opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average of $94.74. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $128.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

