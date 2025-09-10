Prakash Arunkundrum Sells 9,900 Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,885. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.9%

Logitech International stock opened at $107.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $108.87.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 13.78%.Logitech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.543 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 140.0%.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Logitech International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Logitech International by 975.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.