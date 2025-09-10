ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.85 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 73.50 ($0.99). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 72.04 ($0.97), with a volume of 48,493 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 target price on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ECO Animal Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of £48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,964.61 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.63.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECO Animal Health Group had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.17%.

In other news, insider David Hallas purchased 29,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 per share, with a total value of £20,030.99. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

