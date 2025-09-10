Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 19,212 Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $369,254.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,559,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,616,069.38. The trade was a 0.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $367,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 19,440 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $355,168.80.

On Friday, August 29th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $356,800.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,032 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $141,443.52.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 15,815 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $275,971.75.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 15,509 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $271,252.41.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $703.89 million and a PE ratio of 8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.21 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DGICA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Report on Donegal Group

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.