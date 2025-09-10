Alfabs Australia (ASX:AAL) Insider Buys A$472,000.00 in Stock

Alfabs Australia Ltd (ASX:AAL – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Wavish bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.47 per share, with a total value of A$472,000.00.

Alfabs Australia Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $117.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07.

Alfabs Australia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 374.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 14th.

Alfabs Australia Company Profile

