Insider Selling: Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Director Sells 17,474 Shares of Stock

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) Director Javad Shabani sold 17,474 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $266,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Javad Shabani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

On Friday, September 5th, Javad Shabani sold 20,000 shares of Quantum Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $306,000.00.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Shares of QUBT stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 3.88. Quantum Computing Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QUBT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Quantum Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Report on QUBT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUBT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the second quarter valued at $19,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quantum Computing by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after buying an additional 1,004,675 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the first quarter valued at $7,084,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the second quarter valued at $16,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.