Sumeet Puri Sells 40,501 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) CAO Sumeet Puri sold 40,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $287,962.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 164,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,101.90. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Sumeet Puri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 29th, Sumeet Puri sold 17,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $103,950.00.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 1.6%
EOSE opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.17. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.09.
Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $13,456,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $16,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,495 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,840,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,979,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on EOSE. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
