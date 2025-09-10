Judith Sprieser Sells 2,900 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) Director Judith Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $1,542,780,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $575,383,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

