GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) Insider Acquires A$320,880.90 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2025

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain acquired 182,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of A$320,880.90.

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 1st, Rajiv Jain acquired 279,160 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of A$487,134.20.
  • On Tuesday, September 2nd, Rajiv Jain acquired 406,640 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.77 per share, for a total transaction of A$719,752.80.
  • On Wednesday, September 3rd, Rajiv Jain bought 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$524,400.00.
  • On Thursday, August 28th, Rajiv Jain bought 268,507 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.74 per share, with a total value of A$468,276.21.
  • On Friday, August 29th, Rajiv Jain bought 271,872 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.76 per share, with a total value of A$477,135.36.

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

GQG Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 221.0%. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Company Profile

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

