Dan Redington Sells 155,434 Shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Redington sold 155,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $626,399.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,176 shares in the company, valued at $57,129.28. This trade represents a 91.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Redington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Dan Redington sold 14,176 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $56,987.52.

On Thursday, September 4th, Dan Redington sold 20,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $83,200.00.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 0.2%

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $717.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $220.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBBN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 453.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

