AST SpaceMobile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 143,203 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average daily volume of 109,394 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 305,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,107.28. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,049,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares in the company, valued at $20,860,012.80. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $705,398,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $203,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1,992.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 843,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 803,240 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $14,750,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,754,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 7,213.90%.The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.82.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

