Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.93. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 553,309 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tuniu to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd.

Tuniu Stock Up 1.0%

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 5.82%. Tuniu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Tuniu announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuniu by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 123.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

