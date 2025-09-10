Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.64. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 482 shares trading hands.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Down 1.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software, including applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.