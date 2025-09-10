Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $13.21. Toray Industries shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 18,144 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRYIY shares. UBS Group downgraded Toray Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nomura Securities raised Toray Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Toray Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toray Industries Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Toray Industries had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.72%.The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Toray Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

