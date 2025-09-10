Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
INDV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Indivior from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.
Shares of INDV stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Indivior has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 6.65%. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Indivior will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
