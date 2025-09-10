West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.44. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 27,500 shares changing hands.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Trading Down 2.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -87.98.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.

