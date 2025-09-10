Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.6667.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Stitch Fix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. William Blair raised Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.
View Our Latest Report on SFIX
Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stitch Fix Stock Up 2.3%
SFIX opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $760.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.99.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stitch Fix Company Profile
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stitch Fix
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.