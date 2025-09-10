Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.6667.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Stitch Fix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. William Blair raised Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 508,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,691.12. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 453,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $2,294,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 957,536 shares of company stock worth $4,845,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $760.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

