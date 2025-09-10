Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A ADR (NASDAQ:SNRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A ADR (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Sunrise Communications AG - Unsponsored Class A alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A

Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A

Shares of Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,207,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000.

About Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications AG - Unsponsored Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications AG - Unsponsored Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.