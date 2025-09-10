Head-To-Head Comparison: Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) vs. Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) and Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bay Commercial Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hope Bancorp pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bay Commercial Bank pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bay Commercial Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 4.27% 4.45% 0.55% Bay Commercial Bank 17.36% 7.41% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Bay Commercial Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hope Bancorp and Bay Commercial Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bay Commercial Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.45%. Bay Commercial Bank has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.85%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Bay Commercial Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Commercial Bank has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Bay Commercial Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $1.00 billion 1.41 $99.63 million $0.35 31.43 Bay Commercial Bank $98.19 million 3.31 $23.61 million $2.18 13.65

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Commercial Bank. Bay Commercial Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bay Commercial Bank beats Hope Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans. In addition, it provides internet banking and bill-pay, remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; treasury management services; foreign currency exchange transactions; interest rate contracts and wealth management services; automated teller machine services; and engages in investment activities. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Bay Commercial Bank

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. It operates through a network of full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

