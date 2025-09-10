Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Iamgold Call Options (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 246% compared to the average volume of 2,626 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on IAG shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iamgold
Iamgold Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of IAG stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $10.27.
Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $587.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
About Iamgold
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
