Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) and Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI) Financial Comparison

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) and Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Mint Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma 14.54% 54.47% 22.05% Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma 1 10 7 2 2.50 Mint Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Williams-Sonoma and Mint Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus target price of $199.11, indicating a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than Mint Incorporation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Mint Incorporation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma $7.71 billion 3.20 $1.13 billion $9.09 22.30 Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Mint Incorporation.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Mint Incorporation on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; personalized products and custom gifts under the Mark and Graham brand; and colorful and vintage-inspired heirloom products under the GreenRow, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry under the Outward brand. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mint Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

Mint, Inc. Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.