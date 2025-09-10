Financial Comparison: Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) vs. Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) and Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Finance of America Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage 0 1 0 0 2.00 Finance of America Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Federal Agricultural Mortgage presently has a consensus target price of $217.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.73%. Finance of America Companies has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Federal Agricultural Mortgage is more favorable than Finance of America Companies.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance of America Companies has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Finance of America Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Finance of America Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Finance of America Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage 13.14% 18.86% 0.65% Finance of America Companies N/A 0.96% 0.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Finance of America Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage $1.62 billion 1.34 $207.19 million $16.98 11.75 Finance of America Companies $338.17 million 0.84 $15.49 million $6.11 4.21

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Finance of America Companies. Finance of America Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Agricultural Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage beats Finance of America Companies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans. Its Rural Infrastructure Finance line of business is involved in the purchase of rural utilities loans and renewable energy loans and guarantees of securities backed by loans, as well as LTSPCs for pools of eligible rural utilities loans; by loans for electric or telecommunications facilities by lenders organized as cooperatives to borrowers; and other financial institutions that are secured by pools of eligible loans. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners. The Portfolio Management segment provides product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, servicing oversight, and asset management services for borrowers and investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

