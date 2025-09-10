Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 22,740 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 672% compared to the average volume of 2,947 call options.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 385,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $5,000,175.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,508,359 shares in the company, valued at $460,188,332.64. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $1,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,653,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,380,016.20. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,218,022 shares of company stock worth $39,010,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 560,641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 83.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 36.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

