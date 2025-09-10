Traders Buy Large Volume of Sunrun Call Options (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 124,469 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 52% compared to the typical volume of 82,048 call options.

Sunrun Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.21. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.Sunrun’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $28,509.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 891,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,048,952.56. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $96,217.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,407.60. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock worth $910,283. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 572.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 71,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 61,198 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Sunrun by 27.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 711,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Wall Street Zen raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunrun from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

