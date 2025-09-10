Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,947 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

