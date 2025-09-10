Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $743,039.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,553.60. This trade represents a 21.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.