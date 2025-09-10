Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,390,000 after buying an additional 35,325 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.39. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The firm had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.