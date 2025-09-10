NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,354,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,181,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,470,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,795 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 48.2% during the first quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 2,730,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,780,000 after purchasing an additional 888,108 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,915,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,840,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,762,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telephone and Data Systems

In other news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 8,608 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $336,486.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,930.83. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vicki L. Villacrez sold 26,334 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $1,027,552.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,715.08. The trade was a 98.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TDS. Zacks Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -16.49%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

