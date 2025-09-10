NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,170,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 849.0% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 370,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 331,538 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 262,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $96.62.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

