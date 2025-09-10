NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in InfraCap MLP ETF $AMZA

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of InfraCap MLP ETF worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

InfraCap MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMZA opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $395.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.00. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

About InfraCap MLP ETF

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

