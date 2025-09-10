NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

