NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 89,215 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMT

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 184.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMT opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0554 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.