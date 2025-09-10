Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

SDHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 target price on Smith Douglas Homes and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.06. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.38). Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director George Ervin Perdue III bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,008. This represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter worth $90,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 8.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

