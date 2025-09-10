Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 260.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 535,843 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $37,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.2%

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.87. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $198,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,930. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,272. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,379 shares of company stock valued at $595,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.