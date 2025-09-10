iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

