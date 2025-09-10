Millennium Management LLC Purchases 4,084,866 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 784.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,605,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $36,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEG. Zacks Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.67.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.36%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.