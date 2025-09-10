NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RSPT stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

