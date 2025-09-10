NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 117,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $393,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.