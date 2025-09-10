Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,887 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FENY. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FENY opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

