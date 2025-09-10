NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 34,477 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 725.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $46.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

