NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF $PTBD

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

