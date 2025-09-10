iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.