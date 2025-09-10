NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Obsido Oy purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,731,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 423.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 611,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 475,295 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $88.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

