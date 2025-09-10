Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on HMC shares. Dbs Bank lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Macquarie lowered Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.5%

Honda Motor stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46. Honda Motor had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 452,624 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,846,000 after buying an additional 81,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 30,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

